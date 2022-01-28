Richmond Heights police search for 21-year-old woman missing from group home

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old woman who is missing from a local group home.

Shaulia Raylee Myers was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Staff told police that Myers walked away from the facility and is believed to be wearing leggings and brown boots.

She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 265 pounds.

Police said Myers has black hair and brown eyes.

Contact police at (216) 486-1234 if you see Shaulia Raylee Myers or know her location.

