2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Richmond Heights police search for 21-year-old woman missing from group home

Shaulia Raylee Myers
Shaulia Raylee Myers(Source: Richmond Heights police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 21-year-old woman who is missing from a local group home.

Shaulia Raylee Myers was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Staff told police that Myers walked away from the facility and is believed to be wearing leggings and brown boots.

She stands 5′3″ tall and weighs about 265 pounds.

Police said Myers has black hair and brown eyes.

Contact police at (216) 486-1234 if you see Shaulia Raylee Myers or know her location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria
28-year-old woman injured in house fire in Elyria
Shoot your shot in buzzer-beating game at Tower City’s NBA Ice Buckets pop-up court
Shoot your shot in buzzer-beating game at Tower City’s NBA Ice Buckets pop-up court
Eastbound lanes reopened on Mayfield Road after water main break in Gates Mills
Firefighters rescue 1 resident from burning Summit County home