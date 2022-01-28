Robberies on the rise in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a terrifying and traumatizing experience that no one ever wants to go through, being robbed at gunpoint. It’s something that’s been on the rise across the country, and it’s increasing in northeast Ohio too. 19 Investigates learned robberies have been on the rise in Lakewood in recent years.

“I had maybe 100 dollars in my purse,” said a Lakewood robbery victim who wanted to remain anonymous. “Is that really worth sticking a gun in someone’s back or chest?”

A 22-year-old Lakewood woman did an interview with 19 News back in November. She wanted to warn others in her community to remain vigilant. She was walking home on Bunts Road just like she had her entire life when she was robbed at gunpoint.

“This is about right where it happened,” the woman said. “They chose a good spot because it was halfway down the street. There’s no businesses, and there weren’t really any lights on, so what was I gonna do?”

According to Lakewood police, in 2018, they responded to 10 reported robberies. In 2019, that number doubled – with 20 reported robberies. In 2020, that number was at 15, but last year in 2021, robberies were on the rise in Lakewood again. With police responding to 16 reports.

“I looked back, and I just see two people walking behind me wearing all black,” the woman recalled. “I didn’t think anything of it until probably a few houses down I had the man run up on me. He sticks something in my back, and the woman gets in front of me, and they say, give us everything, and nothing will happen, so that’s when they got off with my purse after sticking what I assume was a gun in my back and my chest.”

Lakewood police told 19 News they believe the increase in robberies is due largely to the pandemic and people struggling after losing their jobs.

