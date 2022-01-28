2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shoot your shot in buzzer-beating game at Tower City’s NBA Ice Buckets pop-up court

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you want to prove you have “ice in your veins” by competing in a buzzer-beating basketball game ahead of the NBA All-Star week?

Shoot your shot at the NBA Ice Buckets court pop-up in Tower City!

Basketball fans, sports enthusiasts, and Cleveland visitors can play for a chance to win NBA prizes like NBA All-Star Game and NBA Crossover tickets and league-licensed merchandise.

Participants will also get a digital photo with an “NBA Ice Buckets” backdrop and have the opportunity to buy official “NBA Ice Buckets” merchandise, including hoodies and T-shirts.

Fans can register for their free tickets to play on the NBA Events App.

This experience will be open to the public from Jan. 28 through Feb. 20, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The NBA Ice Buckets Court is at Tower City Center’s Skylight Concourse at 230 W. Huron in Downtown Cleveland.

All attendees are required to wear masks at Tower City Center events unless actively eating or drinking in designated areas.

Attendees must also follow all federal, state, and local health department regulations and guidelines.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Check out the photos of the NBA Ice Buckets court shared by the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission:

