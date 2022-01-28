What did Ohio give up to attract Intel and its $20B factories?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the historic announcement last week that computer company Intel would be building two microchip manufacturing plants in Licking County.

The $20 billion plants will be the the largest private investment ever made in Ohio and is expected to produce 20,000 jobs both directly and indirectly.

At the announcement, DeWine said 40 other states were in the running for the project but Intel chose the Buckeye State.

Usually a project of this magnitude comes with tax breaks and incentives to attract a company.

The Ohio Department of Development will provide an update Friday laying out exactly what the state gave up to come up with the winning bid.

