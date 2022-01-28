Wicked Winter weather has brought out the potholes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The winter weather that has grabbed hold in northeast Ohio and just will not let up has unfortunately brought with it an early appearance to the pothole season.

At least across the past few winters, where we have avoided a snow-filled, bone chilling extended period like we are experiencing now, we were able to avoid the potholes until a bit later in the year.

Tim Rentz is the owner at Tire and Wheel Automotive in Mayfield Heights and said the snow and cold, combined with the pounding of the plows and the spreading of the salt has already opened up big holes on local roads.

He is seeing the evidence every day.

“In just the last week we probably have had 4 to 5 completely damaged rims, and bad tires,” Rentz said.

The same story is playing out right down Mayfield Road at Total Car Care, according to the manager Steve Vaccarino.

“We just replaced a whole passenger side front shoulder which is the whole front suspension, wheel, rim, tire, strut, bearing the whole suspension system,” Vaccarino said.

Vaccarino said he has seen a lot of issues already from customers who have low profile tires that are underinflated, which he said routinely are bent out of shape when they hit a significant pothole.

Unfortunately, due to this extended period of cold and snow, the potholes have shown up early and will only get worse once we get to a thaw cycle and the water from the melting snow starts to work its way under the pavement.

“The roads are going to get real bad, they are going to get torn up, between the salt the cold weather and the water under the roads,” Rentz said.

Slowing down, and checking your tire pressure are 2 ways to try and avoid major damage from the potholes but sometimes it is just a matter of time before you hit one.

