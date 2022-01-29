2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in East Cleveland

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man already wanted by authorities is now accused of leading East Cleveland police officers on a chase that ended a crash, injuring an innocent person.

An East Cleveland police report released to 19 News states that Dimabo Whyte, of Cleveland, fled from officers in a high-speed chase after failing to pull over for a traffic stop.

According to the report, an ECPD officer was patrolling just after midnight Saturday in the Express Gas Station parking lot when he noticed a suspicious vehicle and ran its plates.

That’s when the officer learned that the vehicle’s owner, Dimabo Whyte, was wanted by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office for an alleged aggravated robbery, the report said.

The officer attempted to pull over Whyte’s vehicle, but the report said he did not stop.

A chase ensued along Superior Avenue with speeds reaching 115 MPH at times, according to the report.

The pursuit ended near East 55th Street and Superior Avenue when Whyte reportedly crashed into an uninvolved vehicle.

According to the report, the victim received a small cut on her face and was taken to University Hospitals.

The officer took Whyte into custody, the report said, and discovered suspected crack cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle thanks to help from K-9 Jack.

The report said Whyte is facing new felony charges of fleeing and eluding as well as trafficking in dangerous drugs.

He was also served an arrest warrant for the alleged incident in Summit County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

