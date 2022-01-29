1 in serious condition after crash involving EMS vehicle, East Cleveland police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner confirms a crash took place Saturday morning involving an EMS vehicle, leaving one person in serious condition.

The police chief said EMS crews were responding to a fire when the crash occurred.

He said one driver was ejected during the collision and taken to University Hospitals in serious condition.

The crash happened near Euclid and Superior avenues; it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

East Cleveland police are working to learn more, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

