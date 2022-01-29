3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline
WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - For third time this week, a minor earthquake was detected along the Lake Erie shoreline near Lake County.
According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday just one mile from Willowick.
Earthquakes were also reported on Tuesday and Wednesday near the same area.
Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the U.S.G.S. describing what they experienced during the earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes.
The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.
