3rd earthquake this week detected near Lake Erie shoreline

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - For third time this week, a minor earthquake was detected along the Lake Erie shoreline near Lake County.

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday just one mile from Willowick.

Another wee little quake by Lake County. pic.twitter.com/BaGk5tRBAA — Snow-mantha Roberts ❄ (@SamRobertsWX) January 29, 2022

Earthquakes were also reported on Tuesday and Wednesday near the same area.

Residents in Northeast Ohio can submit a “Felt Report” to the U.S.G.S. describing what they experienced during the earthquake.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Northeast Ohio has a seismic zone with moderately frequent earthquakes.

The largest in the area was a magnitude 4.8 reported in 1986.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.