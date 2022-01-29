2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland homeowner gets power restored to his house after 19 News steps-in

By Harry Boomer
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homeowner Bernard Shealey said he has been trying for weeks to get the City of Cleveland and FirstEnergy on the same page so he can get his electricity back on at his East 139th Street home.

A bit of finger-pointing began between the two entities after 19 News reached out to see exactly what the issue was.

In a phone call with the city of Cleveland’s” Building and Housing Department, 19 News was told, “Maybe he should have provided those numbers up front, and he wouldn’t have a delay typically. Well, he told me that he did. So, it’s my job to try and find where the disconnect is. I can tell you we have issues with the utility company all the time saying they don’t receive it.”

A spokesperson from FirstEnergy said, “We have not received an inspection report from the city. That’s not to say they didn’t send it over. We are actively working to verify the city’s inspection. We will be sending a crew out to connect service at that home as soon as we can get that verification from the city today.”

Today, with some prodding from 19 News, the two sides made a connection, and his power has been restored.

Shealey said he now can continue to renovate his home.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

