Freezing temperatures create challenges for Cleveland firefighters battling blaze in Tremont...

TREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Fire confirms that freezing temperatures created challenges Saturday morning for firefighters battling a blaze at a Tremont home.

“We had some challenges with water supply. The hydrants can freeze up in this weather,” a department spokesperson said.

The fire department said crews responded to a house fire around 6:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Brevier Avenue.

No injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The blaze is now under control, and the spokesperson said investigators will keep working to determine the cause and origin.

