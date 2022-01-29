2 Strong 4 Bullies
K-9 leads deputies to find drugs, gun in car during Aurora traffic stop

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two are facing drug charges after a K-9 led deputies to find marijuana in their car during an Aurora traffic stop, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

PCSO said its Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit conducted interdiction on N. Aurora Road after deputies saw a car with an obstructed license plate on Jan. 26.

K-9 Karo alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the car during the car and a probable cause search was conducted, PCSO said.

The search led deputies to find approximately one pound of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and over $13,000.00 in cash, according to PSCO.

The driver and passenger of the car were both charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and receiving proceeds of an offense, PSCO listed.

PCSO said the passenger was prohibited from owning firearms due to a prior trafficking in drugs charge.

Charges related to the procession of the firearm are pending further investigation, according to PCSO.

“The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office P.A.C.E. Unit would like to thank all the citizens that have called in and reached out over the last few days expressing their support,” PCSO stated. “Sheriff Zuchowski is committed to serving the citizens of Aurora along with all taxpayers and residents of Portage County.”

