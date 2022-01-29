2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood police step up efforts to keep pedestrians safe after snow storms

Alameda Street, Lakewood
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Snow storms have hit our area back to back in recent weeks, leaving some exhausted from seemingly constant snow removal.

In Lakewood, residents must ensure their sidewalks are clean and clear so no one is forced to walk in the middle of the road.

Resident Kevin Ball told 19 News he’s glad the Lakewood Police Department is stepping up their efforts by giving everyone a warning, instead of a ticket, if they fail to shovel.

“It was certainly quite treacherous, especially for people who had to get up and go to work on MLK Day and those days where we got a lot of snow,” Ball said.

Lakewood Police Captain Gary Stone said consequences can get more serious if the snow doesn’t get cleared.

There’s also a deadline residents should be aware of in case of snow.

If compliance is not reached after the notice was placed, the building department for the city of Lakewood would follow up on enforcement action for the owners of the property to clear the spot, Capt. Stone said.

If a plow truck driver plows the snow and dumps it on the sidewalk, then they would receive the warning and be held responsible.

This is one of the many ways the city is trying to keep things under control as unpredictable weather unfolds.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

