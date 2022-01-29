Northeast Ohio weather: Light snow moves in Sunday; watching winter storm potential next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a chilly start to Saturday, lows overnight will drop into the single digits early.

Some areas inland could see a few hours of subzero wind chills, but ahead of a quick system sliding by Sunday, temperatures will begin to increase overnight.

By 7 AM most spots will be in the teens, with highs in the upper 20s in the afternoon,

Light snow will move in through the day Saturday.

Accumulation should be less than an inch for most, but light snow could lead to a few slick spots on the roads.

The next big thing we are watching is a multiday storm system that could impact Northeast Ohio as early as Tuesday night.

It is too early for specifics, but rain, mix, and snow could lead to big impacts by the middle of next week.

The team is already watching this system and will provide you with the latest data.

