Northeast Ohio weather: Wind chill advisory this morning as unseasonable cold continues

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our Saturday gets underway with single figure temperatures and wind chills well below zero.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said the counties listed below could have wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero:

  • Ashland
  • Ashtabula Inland
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Geauga
  • Huron
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Richland
  • Sandusky
  • Stark
  • Summit

Hypothermia is possible if precautions are not taken, the NWS warned.

Afternoon highs today will top only in the teens, but we will have some sunshine.

Temperatures will again tonight plummet into the single figures as clouds increase.

Clouds will be the dominant feature in our skies on Sunday with very light snow developing as highs head for the upper 20s.

Flurries end Sunday night as lows retreat into the low teens.

Monday’s weather features a sun/clouds mix and high temperatures peaking in the low 30s.

19 First Alert Forecast - 1/29/2022
