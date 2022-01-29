2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pedestrian killed by semi in Richland County

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a semi in Plymouth Township on Jan. 28, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 1:04 p.m. on SR-598 near Preston Road, according to OSHP.

OSHP said a 51-year-old Columbus man was driving a 2016 Volvo semi southbound on SR-598 when 46-year-old Jeffrey Gundrum of Avon Lake walked onto the roadway from the west and into the semi’s path.

In an effort to avoid hitting Gundrum, OSHP said the semi driver crossed over the centerline and into the northbound lane.

Despite his efforts, the semi driver struck Gundrum in the roadway, according to OSHP.

Gundrum was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries, OHSP confirmed.

OHSP said the semi driver did not suffer any injuries from the injuries.

Plymouth Fire and EMS, Plymouth Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office assisted on scene as the Ohio Department of Transportation helped close the roadway and re-route traffic. during the on-scene investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

