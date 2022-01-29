2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police release video of 2 persons of interest in murder of Cleveland man

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It has been more than five months since a 23-year-old Cleveland man was murdered in broad daylight while sitting in his car in the North Collinwood neighborhood.

Now, Cleveland homicide detectives have released surveillance video, asking for the public’s help to identify two men who may somehow be connected to the shooting death of Marquez Swanson.

The fatal shooting happened back on August 13, 2021, in the 15900 block of Huntmere Avenue. That’s where detectives believe the victim had parked his car when two unidentified males approached him and fired into his vehicle.

Officers were initially called to the 500 block of East 152nd Street for a motor vehicle accident. That’s where they found Swanson, who crashed into the back of a semi-truck. But police immediately discovered the young man’s death was no accident. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Investigators believe the victim’s car traveled nearly a mile and ended up rear-ending a semi-truck on East 152nd.

If you have any information on this crime, or if you can identify the persons of interest in the video, please contact Cleveland homicide detectives. Callers can remain anonymous. You can also call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

