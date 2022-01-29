Proposed Naval facility could bring thousands of jobs to Lorain County

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A proposed Naval facility would bring 3,000 to 4,000 jobs to Lorain County if the US Navy moves ahead with the plans.

“Anybody who wants to take advantage of what Northeast Ohio, the city of Lorain, and Lorain county has to offer I’m all for it,” said Lorain County Chamber of Commerce Presiden, Anthony Gallo.

According to City of Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, the plan would be to build a massive new facility with two drydocks and a dismantling area.

This shipyard would work in junction with a separate facility in Lordstown Village.

“Let’s be honest Lorain and the city of Cleveland was built upon immigrants coming here to fill positions like this,” said Gallo.

Before those positions could be filled they have to find people who qualify for them.

That’s where the Lorain County Community College comes into play.

“Will it take a little time to get that up and running to adjust to hundreds or thousands of new students,” asked Gallo. “Yes, but the city, college, and the chamber would act and do whatever would be needed”.

The project would be built by Bartlett Maritime and needs official approval from the Biden administration. AFL-CIO had approved the project on Wednesday.

According to Mayor Bradley, the facility would cost more than $2 billion to be completed.

If fully approved, construction could begin in October.

According to Bradley, submarine building and maintenance would be the main responsibility of the site.

“The overspill of what would take place for jobs, restaurants, and hotels and everything else that comes with a situation like this would just be icing on the cake,” said Gallo.

