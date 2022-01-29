2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Proposed Naval facility could bring thousands of jobs to Lorain County

The US Navy would build two facilities, one on Lorain and another in Lordstown Village.
By Jeff Slawson and Aria Janel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A proposed Naval facility would bring 3,000 to 4,000 jobs to Lorain County if the US Navy moves ahead with the plans.

“Anybody who wants to take advantage of what Northeast Ohio, the city of Lorain, and Lorain county has to offer I’m all for it,” said Lorain County Chamber of Commerce Presiden, Anthony Gallo.

According to City of Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, the plan would be to build a massive new facility with two drydocks and a dismantling area.

This shipyard would work in junction with a separate facility in Lordstown Village.

“Let’s be honest Lorain and the city of Cleveland was built upon immigrants coming here to fill positions like this,” said Gallo.

Before those positions could be filled they have to find people who qualify for them.

That’s where the Lorain County Community College comes into play.

“Will it take a little time to get that up and running to adjust to hundreds or thousands of new students,” asked Gallo. “Yes, but the city, college, and the chamber would act and do whatever would be needed”.

The project would be built by Bartlett Maritime and needs official approval from the Biden administration. AFL-CIO had approved the project on Wednesday.

According to Mayor Bradley, the facility would cost more than $2 billion to be completed.

If fully approved, construction could begin in October.

According to Bradley, submarine building and maintenance would be the main responsibility of the site.

“The overspill of what would take place for jobs, restaurants, and hotels and everything else that comes with a situation like this would just be icing on the cake,” said Gallo.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US...
USPS still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic
Human trafficking survivor shares her story of resilience
Human trafficking survivor shares her story of resilience
Power restored with help of 19 news
Cleveland homeowner gets power restored to his house after 19 News steps-in
Son arrested, charged with aggravated murder of 91-year-old mother in South Euclid last year
Son arrested, charged with aggravated murder of 91-year-old mother in South Euclid last year