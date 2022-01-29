2 Strong 4 Bullies
Residents displaced from 18 units after fire at Polo Club Apartments in Strongsville

By Avery Williams and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville Fire Department confirms an overnight fire at Polo Club Apartments has displaced residents from 18 units.

A resident called 911 just after midnight Saturday to report his porch was on fire, according to a department news release.

When firefighters arrived only seven minutes later, the fire had spread to the roof of the apartment building, Fire Chief Jack Draves said in the release.

Building residents escaped to safety in a self-evacuation and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

According to the release, the blaze was extinguished with help from several local fire departments providing mutual aid.

“The extremely cold temperatures added to the difficulty of the suppression efforts,” Draves said.

The American Red Cross responded to assist any impacted residents with housing or essential items, according to the release.

Draves said the fire is being investigated by the Southwest Emergency Response Team Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Polo Club Apartments are located at 14595 Polo Club Drive in Strongsville.

