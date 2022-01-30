Baby gorilla’s 1st crawl caught on camera at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the youngest residents of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has reached a new milestone.

The zoo’s baby gorilla, the first to ever be born there, is now crawling.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo shared the news via Twitter on Saturday along with a video.

There is an active naming contest for the youngster, known as Baby G for now, with voting proceeds going to gorilla conversation efforts.

The baby boy was welcomed to the world on Oct. 26, 2021 to parents Nneka and Mokolo, his birth coming about one month premature, according to the zoo.

The zoo has said Nneka did not immediately catch on to her motherly duties, and the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika, stepped up to the plate as his adoptive mother.

Freddy is seen showing encouragement to Baby G in the video as he finds the courage to crawl all on his own.

