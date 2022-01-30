Fire reignites at Strongsville apartment building; Red Cross helping 28 residents

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Avery Williams and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The fire that displaced 28 residents of Polo Club Apartments reignited early Sunday morning, the Strongsville Fire Department confirmed to 19 News.

VIDEO: Residents displaced from 18 units after fire at Polo Club Apartments in Strongsville

According to a department news release, a resident called 911 around 12:22 a.m. Sunday to report smoke and flames coming off the building that was ablaze early Saturday.

Strongsville firefighters rushed to the area, later calling for backup from Brunswick, Middleburg Heights and North Royalton fire departments.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were once again complicated by below freezing temperatures, Fire Chief Jack Draves said in the release.

The fire department said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire reigniting.

On Saturday, the American Red Cross responded to assist any impacted residents with housing or essential items.

Regional Communications Director Jim McIntyre told 19 News the Red Cross is helping 28 people.

“We don’t know the cause of any of the fires – as that’s a function of the fire department to determine – but in general, a good percentage of fires in such cold weather is typically caused by overloading electric outlets with space heaters or using other alternative heat sources. We urge residents to use extreme caution when using alternative heat sources,” McIntyre said in a statement to 19 News.

The fire remains under investigation by the Southwest Emergency Response Team Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

More information is expected to be available Tuesday as weather conditions improve, the fire department said.

Return to 19 News for updates.

