2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle accident, rollover shuts I-90 westbound at W. Fulton Road Sunday afternoon

By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews and police closed I-90 westbound at W. Fulton Road Sunday afternoon, following a rollover accident involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation website, the crash occurred around 4:45 pm., and all lanes were closed between Fulton Road and West 41st.

Cleveland Fire Department officials confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash, with one overturning and coming to rest near the median.

EMS first responders were dispatched, but it is not known yet if any injuries and fatalities have been reported.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US...
USPS still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic
Jarrod Rodriguez
Ohio man accused of hiding in woman’s trunk before kidnapping her at gunpoint
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,224 new COVID-19 cases
Fire reignites at Strongsville apartment building; Red Cross helping 28 residents
Fire reignites at Strongsville apartment building; Red Cross helping 28 residents