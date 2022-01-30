Multi-vehicle accident, rollover shuts I-90 westbound at W. Fulton Road Sunday afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews and police closed I-90 westbound at W. Fulton Road Sunday afternoon, following a rollover accident involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation website, the crash occurred around 4:45 pm., and all lanes were closed between Fulton Road and West 41st.

Cleveland Fire Department officials confirmed five vehicles were involved in the crash, with one overturning and coming to rest near the median.

EMS first responders were dispatched, but it is not known yet if any injuries and fatalities have been reported.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

