Lorain County woman carjacked at gunpoint shares her story of survival

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman carjacked at gunpoint shares her survival story with just one station, and 19 News has learned this isn’t the first time the victim of crime is facing violence head-on.

In fact, she believes it’s her survival skills that saved her life.

Theresa Merriweather of Lorain County says when she stopped to get gas on West Ridge in Elyria, she had a funny feeling that something was wrong, and moments later, “I noticed that the person coming at me had a gun. I said what’s up fellas, and he told me you know what (expletive) time it is.”

The crime was captured on surveillance video.

As the masked carjackers approached Merriweather, one jumped into the passenger side of her vehicle, while a man with a gun and his finger on the trigger, according to the Lorain County woman, kept the gun on her and demanded the keys.

For the Northeast Ohio woman who was headed out of town for business, it was a brazen, violent and harrowing ordeal, “I just knew he was going to shoot me. I said I don’t have any cash on me. He said, I want your (expletive) car. I said alright you can have it.”

Merriweather gave up her car, knowing her life is worth far more than a vehicle.

But she reverted back to prior training, get out alive and remember all you can about the suspects, “I’m a survivor, not a victim, I’m a survivor.”

The Lorain County woman was determined to remain calm, because as a survivor of another violent crime - human trafficking - she realized one wrong move could get her killed.

Merriweather tells 19 News, “He had the gun on me the whole entire time until he pulled off.”

As soon as the suspects took off in her car, speeding down the street, Merriweather immediately called for help.

A short time later Elyria Police spotted the stolen Durango traveling at a high rate of speed, only stopping after they crashed into a pole.

Two men were arrested at the scene of the crash, a third suspect who tried to make a run for it was arrested after ducking into a local restaurant.

The Lorain County woman thankful to police had a message for the alleged carjackers now without wheels as they sit in jail, “He (the carjacker) said to me, you know what (expletive) time it is. Well, when you’re sitting in that jail cell right now preparing for what that judge is going to send to you, you remember time. Because you’re about to do time because of Theresa Merriweather. You robbed the wrong person.”

The three men accused of stealing the woman’s truck: Dave Russel, TrayQwan Dunlap and Clinton Lindsey are all behind bars.

Police are thankful no one was hurt, the gun was recovered and the suspects are facing charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

