Man arrested during mail theft investigation in Summit County

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bath Township police said officers have located a suspect believed to be connected to a string of mail thefts in the Summit County area.

According to a department Facebook post, the man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop.

Officers discovered checks and other personal items in the man’s possession, police said in the post.

Investigators are now working to locate victims impacted by the thefts.

Bath Township police encourage residents to drop outgoing mail at their local post office.

You can track your package using the United States Postal Service feature called “informed delivery,” police said.

