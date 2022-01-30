2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Flurries today with more snow coming next week

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds will be the dominant feature in our skies today with some random flurries as highs head for the upper 20s.

Stray flurries end tonight as lows retreat into the low teens.

Monday’s weather features a sun/clouds mix and high temperatures peaking in the low 30s.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Tuesday thanks to southerly breezes.

Rain and snow develop on Tuesday night as temperatures slip only into the 30s.

