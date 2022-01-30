2 Strong 4 Bullies
Observant mail carrier helps save elderly woman in NH

An observant mail carrier in Newmarket, New Hampshire is being credited with saving an elderly woman's life. CREDIT: WMUR
By Jason King
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWMARKET, N.H. (WMUR) – Paying attention to the little things led one mail carrier to saving a woman’s life in a New Hampshire town.

Kayla Berridge was walking her normal 9-mile route in Newmarket, New Hampshire, Thursday when she noticed one resident had not picked up her mail in a few days, and the car was still at home.

“I just had a gut feeling and I just wanted to make sure,” Berridge said. “When people pick up their mail every day, you start to notice their habits.”

Berridge notified the postmaster, who requested a welfare check by Newmarket police.

Responding officers gained access and found the elderly woman on the floor, trapped by items that had fallen on her. They said she was there for at least three days.

“She realized it was an elderly person,” Lt. Wayne Stevens said. “Usually, a lot of times communicates with her throughout the week ... if not on a daily basis, and realized there was something that might have been astray and did the right thing by contacting us.”

“Yeah, it’s crazy. it’s crazy just by paying attention to details how much you could save someone’s life,” Berridge said.

Berridge doesn’t necessarily accept the hero label, she’s just happy how things worked out.

“I like this job because I love my customers and getting to know them, and I feel like if people cared more and just paid attention ... something we should all do,” Berridge said.

The elderly woman is being treated at the hospital for hypothermia and dehydration, but is expected to be alright.

“We truly think that through Kayla’s actions ... probably saved a life here,” Stevens said.

The moral of the story? That’s simple for Berridge.

“And that’s why it’s important to pick up your mail,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

