1 killed, 2 injured after explosion at Portage County business

(Source: AP)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was killed and two others injured in an explosion outside Korkan Granite in the 4500 block of Crystal Parkway in Kent.

Tallmadge firefighters responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

According to firefighters, the three victims were near the storage units when the explosion happened.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the deputy fire chief.

One woman was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries and a second woman was treated by EMS at the scene.

The victim’s names are not being released at this time.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by Tallmadge firefighters and the Ohio State Fire Marshal.

Korkan Granite supplies custom natural stone and quartz surfacing for counter tops.

