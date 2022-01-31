2 Strong 4 Bullies
13-year-old shot after riding in stolen car in Summit County, police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say an unknown suspect is on the loose after shooting a 13-year-old boy Friday afternoon in Akron.

According to an Akron police news release, the 13-year-old was a passenger in a stolen Jeep before being shot.

Akron police said officers found the Jeep crashed into a pole when they responded to the shooting, but there was no victim on the scene.

Investigation led officers to Akron Children’s Hospital, where they located the 13-year-old with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release.

The teen was first taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital by a good Samaritan but was later transferred.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Lloyd Street, police said.

Police did not say if the 13-year-old is a suspect in the vehicle theft, which happened earlier Friday in Akron, according to the release.

Investigators will continue working to identify the suspect(s) and circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

