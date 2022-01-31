19 News Troubleshooters get propane heated home reconnected

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It has been a snowy and frigid winter to this point, not one in which you would want to go without heat, but that has been the issue for a Willoughby homeowner since the middle of last week.

Debbie Belliveau owns the home, and her tenant thought there was a problem with the propane tank that sits in the backyard, so a tech from AmeriGas came out to take a look and assess the problem, but that technician simply disconnected the line and left.

The tank had been locked, and a tag was left that stated the service had been shut down and an appointment would have to be made to have service restored.

Belliveau called AmeriGas at least eight times trying to get answers as to why the tech shut off the service and why she never received a follow-up phone call, but all she learned was that there were no problems with the tank and she would have to make an appointment to have service restored.

The first available appointment was February 10th, three weeks from when the propane was shut down. Her tenant moved out. Belliveau and her husband bought space heaters to try and keep the pipes from freezing.

“I’ll be honest, I was very frustrated, but I was actually very angry on Thursday, the day after this happened, and I made a lot of phone calls, and I couldn’t get anyone to realize this is a problem,” Belliveau said.

Belliveau got in touch with the 19 News Troubleshooters, and we were able to contact AmeriGas, where a spokeswoman said that the level of customer service that Belliveau experienced was not the standard of service that people should normally expect from AmeriGas.

AmeriGas, 3 hours after our initial conversation, had a technician at home and had the service restored.

“I called, and nobody could help me; I spent many hours on the phone with nothing, so the fact that he now came out, and the fact that you guys helped me, I am so grateful,” she said, “And now I have the pipeline restored, so there is heat in the house, the thermostat is on the heat is working.”

Now that the heat is back on, Belliveau can look to replace the tenant she lost.

