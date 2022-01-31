26-year-old man shot, killed in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Sunday after being shot on 12th Street SW in Akron.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner, the victim was shot in the 2100 block of 12th Street SW around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The victim, whose name is not being released, died from his injuries at Akron General Medical Center at 12:11 a.m. on Jan. 30.

Akron police said the homicide remains under investigation.

