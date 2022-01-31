2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4 children among 9 people killed in Las Vegas multi-vehicle crash

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.
According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.(KVVU)
By Shannon Miller and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A six-vehicle crash killed nine people and left several injured in Nevada.

Of those who died, the youngest was five years old, according to the Clark County Office of the Coroner and Medical Examiner.

Three other children ages, 10, 13 and 15 also died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said.

KVVU reports the driver who is believed to have caused the crash ran a red light going more than 100 mph.

The coroner said all nine people died from “blunt force trauma in the manner of an accident.”

“We had an unprecedented loss of life that happened yesterday in our community,” Mayor Lee said. “We need to realize today that there’s a lot of grieving taking place in North Las Vegas.”

According to police, a total of six vehicles and 15 people were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US...
USPS still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic
Howard University in Washington, D.C., is one of the college campuses that were affected by...
Bomb threats reported at historically Black universities
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb (Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Mayor Bibb discusses NBA All-Star weekend, COVID-19 vaccine campaign