8 people displaced after house fire in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of a fire at a three-story home in Akron Monday morning remains under investigation; however, Akron firefighters said eight residents now need a new place to live.

The fire started just before 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Boulevard Avenue.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said there was heavy fire showing from the rear of the building.

Nobody was injured and the American Red Cross is now helping the displaced residents.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.