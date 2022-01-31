2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Brooklyn now home to newest Swensons location

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooklyn is the latest city to add a Swensons to its line up of food options.

The brand new location is opening Monday at 7414 Brookpark Road in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn restaurant marks the sixth location in Cleveland for the Akron-based burger joint.

Operating hours are listed below:

  • Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. until midnight
  • Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. until 1:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

Tommy's Restaurant in Cleveland Heights specializes in vegetarian options, like potato and...
Tommy’s Restaurant celebrates 50 years in Cleveland Heights
Trader Joe’s to open Mentor location on Feb. 4 (Source: Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe’s to open Mentor location on Feb. 4
Taste Buds
Healthy eating options to start the new year with the Taste Buds
Sweet Earth Foods and Chef Eddie Jackson created this plant-based chicken slider recipe.
Cleveland Cooks: Chef Eddie Jackson’s ‘Veganuary’ game day recipes