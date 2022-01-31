Brooklyn now home to newest Swensons location
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooklyn is the latest city to add a Swensons to its line up of food options.
The brand new location is opening Monday at 7414 Brookpark Road in Brooklyn.
The Brooklyn restaurant marks the sixth location in Cleveland for the Akron-based burger joint.
Operating hours are listed below:
- Sunday to Thursday: 11 a.m. until midnight
- Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. until 1:30 a.m.
