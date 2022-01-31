Cavs fall to Pistons, 115-105

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers had a wake-up call in Detroit on Sunday falling 115-105 to the Pistons.

After the Cavs started on a 15-0 lead, Detroit was able to make it 55-49 at the half before Cleveland fell apart in the fourth quarter.

Darius Garland has 24 points and Evan Mobley followed with 18. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham recorded a triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Cunningham and Bey were strong forces that propelled the Pistons down the stretch while the Cavs failed to execute offensively.

Cleveland will return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.