2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cavs fall to Pistons, 115-105

Saddiq Bey led with a game-high 31 points
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center, and guard Rajon Rondo (1) argue with...
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, center, and guard Rajon Rondo (1) argue with referee Pat Fraher (26) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers had a wake-up call in Detroit on Sunday falling 115-105 to the Pistons.

After the Cavs started on a 15-0 lead, Detroit was able to make it 55-49 at the half before Cleveland fell apart in the fourth quarter.

Darius Garland has 24 points and Evan Mobley followed with 18. Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham recorded a triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Cunningham and Bey were strong forces that propelled the Pistons down the stretch while the Cavs failed to execute offensively.

Cleveland will return home to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the...
Darius Garland dismisses All-Star talk: ‘I’m worried about the Cavaliers’
Darius Garland
Darius Garland
Kevin Love
Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, center, drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday, left,...
The Cavs resurgence to a shockingly stellar season