2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes on Super Bowl Monday

Evan McPherson nails game winning field goal to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl
Evan McPherson nails game winning field goal to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl(Associated Press)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools is taking Super Bowl Monday off.

The district on Monday announced classes on Feb. 14 will be canceled in honor of the Bengals’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988-89 season.

Students and staff will have the day off, according to a district spokesperson, to celebrate “what we believe will be our city’s first-ever Super Bowl victory!”

The spokesperson continued: “We that you enjoy Roaring the Bengals to a win on Sunday and take this time to take pride in our incredible city and this amazing football team!”

School will resume Feb. 15.

CPS is just the latest district to cancel classes for the Super Bowl. Two other districts made their own announcements earlier Monday. Another said Monday night it would cancel classes only if students met a district-wide fundraising goal.

MORE BENGALS

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

19 News
EMS: Man shot in head during late-night incident on Cleveland’s West side
19 News
EMS: Man shot in head during late-night incident on Cleveland’s West side
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promises more communication ahead of expected snowfall
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promises more communication ahead of expected snowfall
Snow Parking Ban
Northeast Ohio cities put parking bans in place ahead of snowstorm
Cleveland Mayor Bibb encourages masks and vaccinations during NBA All-Star weekend
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb promises more communication ahead of expected snowfall