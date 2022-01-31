Cleveland Mayor Bibb discusses NBA All-Star weekend, COVID-19 vaccine campaign

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb will hold a news conference Monday morning to discuss the new citywide campaign to encourage vaccination, boosters and health education.

Bibb will also discuss the NBA All-Star weekend Cleveland is hosting from Feb. 18-Feb. 20.

Besides the economic and social impact of the NBA All-Star weekend, Bibb said the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA will also provide support for the city’s vaccination and testing efforts.

