Couple claims Akron City Hospital doctor inseminated wife with stranger’s sperm

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Attorneys representing a couple and their daughter said the family will soon be filing a lawsuit that claims an Akron City Hospital doctor inseminated the wife with a stranger’s sperm instead of her husband’s, something they said was discovered years later through a home DNA test.

In what attorneys are calling a “botched procedure,” sperm from another patient was allegedly inseminated into the woman, leaving her pregnant with a daughter who was not the product of her husband’s genetic material.

According to a news release, the doctor serving the couple was Dr. Nicholas J. Spirtos, who the attorneys said was working as Chief of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and In Vitro Fertilization/Embryo Transfer.

A listing of physicians working for Summa Health, the system that oversees Akron City Hospital, currently offers the option to book an appointment with Spirtos.

Mike Bernstein, Summa Health Corporate Communications System Director, released the following statement to 19 News about the potential lawsuit:

“We are aware of an allegation that has been made claiming in 1991 a patient was artificially inseminated with the semen from a person who is not her husband. We take this allegation seriously and understand the impact this has on the family. At this point, we have not met with the family or conducted testing of our own. Given the very limited information that we have and the amount of time that has passed, it remains our hope that the attorneys representing the family will work with us to make that next step a priority.”

The family, represented by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise attorneys, intends to file a lawsuit Wednesday in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas, according to the release.

That same day, attorneys plan to have a live video news conference with the family.

The attorneys are calling for more oversight on the fertility industry in wake of the alleged mix-up, which they said is currently unregulated by the federal government.

