Downtown affordable housing project gets $126K donation from Cleveland Heights church

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In the ongoing campaign to provide housing to those in need, Cleveland Heights’ Fairmount Presbyterian Church pitched in to make sure one family won’t have to face another year of homelessness.

Church members presented a donation Sunday of $126,898 to a project focused on building 20 affordable housing units in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

The donation is part of a larger $3.5 million “Breaking New Ground” campaign spearheaded by the Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry.

Money from the church’s donation will be used to renovate one of the units for a family to be chosen once renovations are completed, according to Jennifer Starr, Director of Communications for Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry.

“Together, we are working with other Clevelanders to help reduce homelessness at a time of increasing need,” Starr said during the presentation Sunday. “The gospel of Matthew 25 calls for all of us to actively engage in the world around us, so our faith comes alive and we wake up to new possibilities.”

The donation will also be used to help residents get established in their newly renovated homes, find suitable jobs that will enable them to pay rent and address other services, such as childcare, that would support their families.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.