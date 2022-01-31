Fairview Park police search for suspect accused of robbing Circle K gas station (photos)

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Circle K gas station in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to police, an unknown suspect entered the store around 3:30 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the man also demanded the cashier open the safe.

When the employee explained they did not have access to the safe, the suspect grabbed items from behind the counter, according to police.

The man said he had a gun but no weapon was seen, according to police.

Police said the suspect then fled the store, located at 20220 Lorain Road in Fairview Park.

The suspect is described by police as wearing a gray jacket with a dark-colored hoodie underneath.

He also wore a black face mask and carried a beige bag with an interior floral design, police said.

Contact Fairview Park police at (440) 333-1234 with tips.

