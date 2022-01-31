Fire guts Parma home Sunday afternoon, one firefighter injured

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews from the Parma, Brooklyn Heights and Seven Hills fire departments put out a multi-alarm blaze Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the 911 call at just after 5 p.m. to the scene of a two-story residence at 3011 Russell Avenue in Parma.

When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from both the first and second floors.

Video from the Parma Fire Department’s Facebook page showed smoke coming from the second floor as firefighters attempted to get the situation under control.

Heavy fire load within the structure, as well as a large body of fire coupled with extreme weather conditions, hampered firefighters and operations, Parma Fire Department officials said.

Neighboring residents heeded instructions to clear the area around the nearest hydrants, allowing firefighters to get water access.

As Parma firefighters made entry into the home, one fell through the first floor of the structure into the basement, triggering a ‘May Day’ alert.

The unidentified firefighter was successfully extricated without injury.

Another unidentified Parma firefighter was injured when a piece of the ceiling collapsed.

He was treated at the scene by Brooklyn Heights and Seven Hills firefighters, then transported to University Hospital Parma with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The home’s residents were not on site when the fire began and no other injuries were reported.

No official damage estimate was given for the fire.

The investigation as to the cause is ongoing and will likely take several days, officials said.

