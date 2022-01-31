2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Major weather event Wednesday and Thursday to bring rain, ice, and heavy snow

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very busy week for meteorologists. Things are quiet today and tomorrow. High 30 to 35 degrees today and we warm above 40 degrees tomorrow. A major cold front approaches from the west Tuesday night. Rain develops from west to east at first by Wednesday morning. The rain will be steady with over a half inch possible. This, along with snow melt, could cause flooding concerns. Colder air builds in behind the front changing the rain to ice and snow as Wednesday wears on and into Thursday. The front doesn’t look like it will be far enough east to change everyone to all snow. There is the problem. The potential for significant ice for some and very heavy snow for others. Our latest forecast has the best chance for heavy snow along and west of the I-71 corridor. There could also be heavy snow along the immediate lakeshore. We could be talking over a foot of snow where it stays all snow. An ice storm would actually be worse since that can cause power loss and property damage. The team is monitoring this very closely with each set of data we get in.

