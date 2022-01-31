2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

House sitter accused of trying to feed mothball-stuffed candy to neighbor’s dog in Connecticut

Sandra Sullivan.
Sandra Sullivan.(Southington Police Department)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A house sitter in Connecticut is accused of trying to kill a neighbor’s dog by hiding a mothball in a piece of candy.

Police said they charged Sandra Sullivan, 57, with criminal attempt to commit cruelty to animals, WFSB reported. She turned herself in Jan. 25.

Officers said they were called to a home Dec. 23 after the dog alerted its owner to suspicious activity.

The caller reported that he went to check on his dog and saw a blond-haired woman dressed in all black walking along his fence line on the neighbor’s side of the fence.

The witness recognized the woman as a house sitter who was staying at a neighboring home.

The witness reported seeing the woman place a small round item on a tree stump in a neighbor’s yard. When he returned to his house, he said he noticed a similar item on his back stairs. He described it to police as a cream-filled chocolate-covered candy. He said it smelled like a urinal deodorizer or a mothball.

When he examined it closer, he said he realized it was a mothball and became concerned the woman was trying to feed it to his dog.

Police interviewed Sullivan, who they said initially denied knowing anything about what was found in the dog owner’s backyard or on the tree stump.

When questioned further, police said she admitted that it was a chocolate in which she hid a mothball.

She said she was frustrated over the dog’s barking at all hours and made the treat so it would stop. She claimed her intent was not to hurt the dog.

Her bond was set at $1,000.

Sullivan was given a court date of Feb. 10 in New Britain.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US...
USPS still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden issues an infrastructure ‘roadmap’ to help spend $1 trillion
Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice –...
Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer
Fairview Park police search for suspect accused of robbing Circle K gas station
Fairview Park police search for suspect accused of robbing Circle K gas station