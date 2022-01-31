Massillon woman pleads not guilty to killings grandma, attacking mom, neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman accused of murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Massillon Municipal Court Monday morning.

The judge set bond at $1 million for Danielle Dichiara.

Massillon police were called out to a home in the 1800 block of Lake Trail St. NE around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 for a report of a stabbing in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims.

Gloria Dichiara, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mom and neighbor were treated at the scene by paramedics for non-life-threatening injuries.

Danielle Dichiara, of Massillon, is facing charges of aggravated murder, domestic violence and felonious assault.

Dichiara is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 9.

