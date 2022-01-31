Nearly 5,000 repeat drunken drivers continue to put Ohioans at risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates found nearly 5,000 Ohioans have five or more drunk driving convictions.

A survivor of a deadly drunk driving crash now dedicates his life to trying to prevent his heartache from happening to other people.

And it’s a challenge.

As a baby, Michael Gershe’s life changed in an instant.

“When I was 8 weeks old, my family and I were hit by a drunk driver,” he said.

Gershe lost his mother that day decades ago.

Barbara was just 28 years old.

“Nearly every bone in my body was broken, my skull was completely fractured. From one side to the other,” he said.

“So my father had no idea if I was going to survive and my aunt lost count of how many blood transfusions I received that day,” he said.

It took months to recover.

Luckily Gershe didn’t suffer any brain damage.

The driver who hit them was driving on a suspended license.

“He basically destroyed my family, taking away my mom, who was an aunt, a sister, a daughter, wife and mother. But it’s changed so much,” Gershe said.

Sadly, dozens of other Ohio families know his pain.

In 2020, 685 people died at the hands of a drunk driver, that’s up from 597 people in 2019, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We’re still waiting for the complete 2021 numbers.

“We’re seeing impaired drivers year after year after year, and while the number fluctuates slightly, up and down year to year, it’s a huge problem,” Dennis said.

Many of them are repeat drunken drivers.

19 Investigates found 4,986 Ohioans have received five or more OVI-related convictions in the past 20 years.

Some of the top offenders have nine or more offenses.

In Cuyahoga County alone, there are nearly 450 repeat offenders on Ohio’s registry.

You can search the state’s online database yourself by name or county to see if any repeat OVI offenders live near you.

“It’s transparency. The public needs to know that being out on the road is dangerous, and there are people out on the roadway who are impaired driving,” Dennis said.

Another goal of the registry is to deter offenders from continuing to drive under the influence.

Dennis said the numbers are way too high.

“Just one person on that list is too many. So when we start getting into hundreds or thousands, that creates an issue. That’s a problem that needs to be combatted,” he said.

It’s personal to people like Gershe.

He thinks the laws in Ohio could be tougher.

“If people aren’t going to make the right decision for them, then maybe the courts have to make that decision for them in that process,” he said.

Now he’s helping others, including the people who need it the most.

“I grew up to be a competitive swimmer, a comedian, an author. And I dedicated my life to making sure, trying to prevent other families from going through it,” he said.

He runs a program called The Magic of Life, based in Summit County, and speaks at high schools, colleges and military bases.

But his most rewarding talks are at Stow court with OVI offenders.

“As time goes on you see them changing before your eyes,” he said.

“It’s pretty moving. And I really feel like if you can inspire someone to make a change, it’s one of the greatest feelings in the world,” he said.

His message to you is simple.

“Just be safe out there. Because no one wants to experience this type of loss,” Gershe said.

State troopers are also seeing more drugged drivers on the road.

And sometimes it’s a dangerous mix of drugs they’re using.

You can call #677 to report an impaired driver.

Annie’s Law stiffened penalties in Ohio for impaired drivers five years ago.

It increased the “look back” period for judges when it comes to sentencing.

They can now see 10 years of driving records of the offender, instead of just six.

