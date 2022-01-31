Northeast Ohio on alert as another major winter storm is predicted to move-in late Wednesday, so how are plow trucks preparing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio is expected to get walloped again by a major winter storm that could bring with it heavy snow, rain, ice and flooding.

The winter storm is expected to hit late Wednesday at this point, last several days, and come on the heels of flooding due to warming temperatures on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Doug Beigie, the Vice-President of Reliable Snowplowing Specialists, Inc. in Macedonia tells 19 News, the combination of flooding and freezing could spell one big winter weather mess for Northeast Ohio.

“The problem is if it gets too cold too fast with that flooding, now you have ice rinks out there,” he said.

Amanda McFarland with the Ohio Department of Transportation or ODOT tells 19 News that with flooding and rain it will be impossible to pre-treat roads for the heavy snowfall.

“The biggest thing for weather events like this is if it does come in as rain first, we’re not going to be able to do any pre-treating of the roadways because that’s just going to be washed away by the rain.”

Once the large winter storm moves in you could be adding not only rain but ice and snow that could total anywhere from two inches to 30 inches or more.

“We’re planning for all scenarios, whether it be heavy rain, whether it be ice or all snow. So, we already started last week, we got the heads up on it Thursday or Friday,” Beigie said.

To stay reliable, Reliable Snowplowing Specialists, Inc. says they truly do plan for every scenario because the predicted storm and what it brings could shift at any time.

“We produce a blizzard contingency plan where we rotate shifts in and out so people get rest,” a company representative said. “For the long heavy snowstorms that’s what we do.”

The best advice to prepare for the storm that could hit late Wednesday and not end until Friday, stock up on four or more days of food, water, fuel, medication, and anything else you may need, just in case.

“If we’re going to get those 24 to 30 inches, do everything humanly possible to stay home if you can,” Beigie said.

This is a developing story, please stay with 19 News for the latest.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.