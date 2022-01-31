2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Old Brooklyn store sold winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million

A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold at C's Beverage & Deli in Old...
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million was sold at C's Beverage & Deli in Old Brooklyn, staff members said on Saturday.(SOURCE: WOIO)
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - C’s Beverage & Deli helped make one lucky person a lot of money in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday night.

While the jackpot winner of the $426 million prize was in Woodland Hills, Calif., four tickets matched four white balls to win the games second prize of $1 million, according to lottery officials.

One was confirmed on Saturday to have been sold at C’s, and because that ticket also had the right number for the optional Megaplier bonus, the winnings were tripled to $3 million, before taxes.

The other $1 million winners were sold in Mississippi, New York and Texas.

Officials did not state if C’s owners would receive any prize for selling the winning ticket, and the store’s owners did not wish to comment to 19 News.

The jackpot resets to $20 million and the next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US...
USPS still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic
19 First Alert Weather Update - 1/30/22
19 First Alert Weather Update - 1/30/22
The seven-day forecast for the week starting 1/30/22
19 NEWS - ALEXA 1/30/22
A multi-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in Parma left a home destroyed and one firefighter injured.
Fire guts Parma home Sunday afternoon, one firefighter injured