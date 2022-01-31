Old Brooklyn store sold winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3 million

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - C’s Beverage & Deli helped make one lucky person a lot of money in the latest Mega Millions lottery drawing on Friday night.

While the jackpot winner of the $426 million prize was in Woodland Hills, Calif., four tickets matched four white balls to win the games second prize of $1 million, according to lottery officials.

One was confirmed on Saturday to have been sold at C’s, and because that ticket also had the right number for the optional Megaplier bonus, the winnings were tripled to $3 million, before taxes.

The other $1 million winners were sold in Mississippi, New York and Texas.

Officials did not state if C’s owners would receive any prize for selling the winning ticket, and the store’s owners did not wish to comment to 19 News.

The jackpot resets to $20 million and the next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday.

