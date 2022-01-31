2 Strong 4 Bullies
SAFE Program at Metro Health receives $85,000 research grant for mental health initiatives

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Jackson, Director of Arts in Health at Metro Health is celebrating the fact that they have received an $85,000 research grant which will all be going towards mental health initiatives for teens.

It’s the largest such award that’s been given in Ohio.

This much-needed support comes after students at one state high school were screened, revealing 26% had issues with depression and 25% had considered suicide.

“The SAFE project is a wonderful project that we believe is benefitting our children here in Cleveland and this grant is going to allow us to further evaluate the impact of it,” Jackson said.

And what better way to do that than through the study and use of art.

“So we knew we needed to do something, and we know that the impact the arts can have on our health and well-being,” Jackson added.

Students at two Cleveland Metro School District high schools were evaluated for symptoms related to depression.

The symptom rates surveyed were higher than normal, further indicating why the grant is needed, as awareness of mental illness in children becomes more prevalent.

Some of the many tactics will be spoken word poetry, music, visual art, and dance.

All in hopes to help our youth for a better tomorrow.

