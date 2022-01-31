2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Seeing crazy snowfall forecasts way too early: Why NOT to trust them

Winter Weather Forecasting timeline
Winter Weather Forecasting timeline(WOIO)
By Jason Nicholas
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re a few days out from a major winter storm across northern Ohio, and social media is a buzz. While some of what you hear on social media comes from legit weather sources, a lot is from folks who have access to very early modeling and just post these forecasts for “clicks” and “likes.”

There are also instances when some weather organizations post specific snowfall forecasts much too early. While these can help see trends given proper context, instead they usually cause panic and rapid misinformation.

As a general rule, the 19 News Storm Team will show specific snowfall accumulation forecasts one to two days out from an event. It’s at that point our confidence is higher in these totals actually occurring. In the three or four days before the event, we concentrate on timing and potential impacts instead of just showing crazy, sure to decrease, snowfall amounts.

So, remember, just because you see a very high total snowfall map five or more days out, it doesn’t mean you should trust that. Instead, use it as a guide that “something significant may happen,” and stick to your trusted weather sources.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain, ice, heavy snow expected Wednesday, Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain, ice, heavy snow expected Wednesday, Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain, ice, heavy snow expected Wednesday, Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain, ice, heavy snow expected Wednesday, Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain, ice, heavy snow expected Wednesday, Thursday
19 First Alert Weather Days: Rain, ice, heavy snow expected Wednesday, Thursday
Potential heavy rain, ice and snowfall is anticipated for NE Ohio around the middle of this week.
Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT for a mid-week winter storm