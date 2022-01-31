Seeing crazy snowfall forecasts way too early: Why NOT to trust them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re a few days out from a major winter storm across northern Ohio, and social media is a buzz. While some of what you hear on social media comes from legit weather sources, a lot is from folks who have access to very early modeling and just post these forecasts for “clicks” and “likes.”

There are also instances when some weather organizations post specific snowfall forecasts much too early. While these can help see trends given proper context, instead they usually cause panic and rapid misinformation.

As a general rule, the 19 News Storm Team will show specific snowfall accumulation forecasts one to two days out from an event. It’s at that point our confidence is higher in these totals actually occurring. In the three or four days before the event, we concentrate on timing and potential impacts instead of just showing crazy, sure to decrease, snowfall amounts.

So, remember, just because you see a very high total snowfall map five or more days out, it doesn’t mean you should trust that. Instead, use it as a guide that “something significant may happen,” and stick to your trusted weather sources.

