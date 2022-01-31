Simply Spiked Lemonade is coming this summer

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - A new drink is hitting shelves this summer to meet all your poolside needs.

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer featuring four flavors with real fruit juice – Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade and Blueberry Lemonade. All flavors will be 170 calories per 12-oz. can and contain 5% ABV.

The drinks will be sold in a variety 12-pack, and select flavors also will be available in single 24-oz. cans.

The Coca-Cola Company and Molson Coors are teaming up to make the new drink.

In a news release, Coca-Cola said the Simply Spiked Lemonade concept was inspired by the popularity of customers using Simply Lemonade as cocktail mixers.

