Water main break impacting local streets in Union-Miles Park neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break on E. 116th St. and Harvard Ave. is impacting the morning commute.

Cars were seen going through standing water.

It’s unclear when crews will be able to shutoff the water and start making repairs.

There’s a number of businesses in this area and a school- Harvard Avenue Performance Academy.

