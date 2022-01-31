2 Strong 4 Bullies
Water main break impacting local streets in Union-Miles Park neighborhood

A water main break is creating a mess at E. 116th St. and Harvard Ave.
A water main break is creating a mess at E. 116th St. and Harvard Ave.(WOIO)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water main break on E. 116th St. and Harvard Ave. is impacting the morning commute.

Cars were seen going through standing water.

It’s unclear when crews will be able to shutoff the water and start making repairs.

A water main break is impacting the morning commute in Cleveland's Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
A water main break is impacting the morning commute in Cleveland's Union-Miles Park neighborhood.(WOIO)

There’s a number of businesses in this area and a school- Harvard Avenue Performance Academy.

19 News will have live updates on 19 News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. and on our website.

