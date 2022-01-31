With Bengals Super Bowl bound, Johnny Manziel trolls Browns, Cleveland on Twitter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel voiced his disdain for his time with the team and the city on Twitter, following the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC Championship Sunday.

Cleveland sucks. That’s not negative that’s factual. Not the people, the place itself https://t.co/e1Y00JD8SS — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 30, 2022

The Texas native, who played two turbulent seasons with the Browns before being released in 2016

The more Browns fans and Cleveland natives pushed back on Manziel, the more he seemed to double down on how little he regards the city and the only NFL franchise he played for.

You still mad about the playoff loss from last year or the fact you live in Cleveland probably? https://t.co/sPq41Bzhme — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 30, 2022

After being released by the Browns, Manziel had unsuccessful stints in the Canadian Football League and with the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

He also has had a history of issues off the field, including allegations of both drug abuse and domestic violence.

Far from it just hate the Browns and love trolling you 🤡 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 30, 2022

Even six years later, Manziel’s grudge against Cleveland still hasn’t appeared to have diminished.

