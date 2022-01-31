2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

With Bengals Super Bowl bound, Johnny Manziel trolls Browns, Cleveland on Twitter

Johnny Manziel trolls Cleveland, Browns fans on Twitter
Johnny Manziel trolls Cleveland, Browns fans on Twitter
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel voiced his disdain for his time with the team and the city on Twitter, following the Cincinnati Bengals winning the AFC Championship Sunday.

The Texas native, who played two turbulent seasons with the Browns before being released in 2016

The more Browns fans and Cleveland natives pushed back on Manziel, the more he seemed to double down on how little he regards the city and the only NFL franchise he played for.

After being released by the Browns, Manziel had unsuccessful stints in the Canadian Football League and with the short-lived Alliance of American Football.

He also has had a history of issues off the field, including allegations of both drug abuse and domestic violence.

Even six years later, Manziel’s grudge against Cleveland still hasn’t appeared to have diminished.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer

Latest News

It’s a story we’re seeing unfold over and over again - delays in mail delivery from the US...
USPS still struggling with short staffing issues caused by the pandemic
CMSD
SAFE Program at Metro Health receives $85,000 research grant for mental health initiatives
An $85,000 grant to Metro Health' SAFE Program will help them treat children struggling with...
SAFE Program at Metro Health has received an $85,000 research grant
The American Red Cross has helped several families and residents whose homes have been damaged...
Fire reignites at Strongsville apartment building; Red Cross helping 28 residents